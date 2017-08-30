Government bans Zodwa Wabantu

GOVERNMENT has banned South African entertainer Zodwa Wabantu from coming to Zimbabwe to perform at the Harare International Carnival starting next week.

BY OBEY MANAYITI

Zodwa, popularly known for her skimpy dresses and not wearing underwear, was expected to join the Brazilian and Cuban samba dancers at the carnival.

The ban follows a protest letter by former Studio 263 actress Anne Nhira to acting Tourism minister Patrick Zhuwao.

“I acknowledge your complaint to the above matter,” Zhuwao wrote yesterday in response to the actress, who is now based in South Africa.

“The government position is that the artiste concerned (Zodwa Wabantu) may not participate at the Harare International Carnival.

“In this regard, relevant authorities have been notified.”

In an interview, an elated Nhira thanked the government for its swift and positive response to her request.

“I am very grateful. I am so excited with the decision by the government. This is not about personalities, I don’t know her,” she said.

“There is need for the people to look at the matter from the country’s point of view.

“What kind of picture are we showing inviting someone known for taking off her panties in public?

“She was coming here to be the face of the country, remember tourism is the face of the country and that is where we sell the country.

“We need to have right faces, not people who take off panties in the streets.”

Nhira said there were a lot of Zimbabwean entertainers with dignified sets, who deserved to be part of the carnival.

She said Zodwa’s antics were retrogressive to Zimbabwean culture.

Ironically, some of the performers at the Harare International Carnival prance around in the nude along the streets, with little fuss.

This came after the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority chief executive officer, Karikoga Kaseke had apologised to the South African entertainer after some unsavoury words about her.