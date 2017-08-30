Ajax haunt giants

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League giants Dynamos, Caps United and Ngezi Platinum are being haunted by South African top-flight side Ajax Cape Town, who are stalking several of their stars, with John Zhuwawo the latest player to attract interest from the club.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

The South African club is reportedly trying to force through some of the deals before tomorrow’s transfer window deadline.

The development is likely to impact on the clubs’ league title bids.

Zhuwawo has been in sparkling form for Caps United since he was handed the opportunity following the departure of chief striker Abbas Amidu, who has found a new home in Saudi Arabia.

The former Gunners forward has since scored three goals in four matches for the Green Machine, performance which has drawn interest from Ajax Cape Town.

He will be under the spotlight when he plays his first Harare derby, as he takes over the responsibility of leading the attack in the absence of chief striker Dominic Chungwa, who is suspended for accumulating three yellow cards in previous matches.

One of the Ajax Cape Town scouts, Patrick Mitangu, confirmed their interest in the player.

“We have been tracking him (Zhuwawo). He has scored three goals in four matches and we are considering him alongside Christian Ntouba Epoupa,” Mitangu said.

“We are looking for a striker, so the chief scout is going to submit a report to the technical team, which will make the final decision.”

Yesterday, he confirmed that they were looking for players that could sign for the club immediately.

Mitangu and chief scout Louis Diefaiera have been in the country in the past week on a mission to identify talent.

After the weekend matches, Mitangu said they had shortlisted several players from Dynamos and Caps United, while Ngezi Platinum have also not been spared.

From Dynamos, the Ajax Cape Town scouts have been impressed by Epoupa, Ocean Mushure, Emmanuel Mandiranga, Cleophas Kapupurika, as well as right-back Peace Makaha and Phakamani Dube, who has played as a makeshift left-back in the absence of the injured Carlos Rusere.

From Ngezi Platinum, Mitangu said they were impressed by Terrence Dzvukamanja, Quadr Amini, Tichaona Mabvura, Edgar Mhungu and Clive Augusto.

He said the club’s vision was to scout and develop young players and then provide opportunities for them to play football abroad.

The Ajax Cape Town scout said a final list of players to be submitted to the club’s technical team would be drawn out after the weekend matches.

Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum are battling for the championship, with the platinum miners on second position with 46 points from 23 matches, two adrift of leaders Chicken Inn, while Dynamos are on third position with 45 points, but have two games in hand.

Caps United are also bidding to defend their championship and now sit on 10th position on the league table with 28 points after a sluggish start to the campaign.

They have, however, played four games less than the rest of the teams in the Premiership.