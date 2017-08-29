Pfumbidzai leaves for Celtic

RONALD Pfumbidzai flew to South Africa yesterday afternoon to join up with his new club Bloemfontein Celtic.

By Sports Reporter

The left-back, who had been a huge influence in Caps United’s African Champions League adventure as well as the defence of their league championship, signed a three-year deal with the South African side last week.

His departure means he will miss the Harare derby against arch-rivals Dynamos set for the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

One of the heroes of the 2016 championship-winning squad, Pfumbidzai has been popping up with goals and several assists as the Green Machine bids to defend their championship.

He crafted the two goals that Caps United scored in their 2-1 defeat of army side Black Rhinos at the National Sports Stadium last week, which turned out to be his swansong match.

He lavished Caps United supporters with sweets after that match.

He becomes the third player to officially leave Caps United after an impressive showing in the Champions League where they reached the group stages.

Other stars that have left are Abbasi Amidu and Ronald Chitiyo, and they will all not be part of the cast to face their biggest nemesis Dynamos in the first instalment of the Harare derby.

United are on a revival after a sluggish start to the defence of their Castle Lager Premiership title in which they lost even to lowly Yadah FC after an exhausting African Champions League adventure.

Lloyd Chitembwe’s men have collected 11 points out of a possible 15 in their last five matches and a win against Dynamos will help to boost their confidence as the championship race reaches the decisive stage.

The Green Machine are in 10th place on the league table with 28 points, 20 behind log leaders Chicken Inn, having played four games less.

The huge backlog was necessitated by their participation in the African Champions League.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matchday 24 fixtures (Kick-off is 3pm, unless stated)

Saturday: Yadah v Bantu Rovers (National Sports Stadium), Bulawayo City v ZPC Kariba (White City, 1pm), How Mine v Chicken Inn (White City), Harare City v Tsholotsho (Rufaro, 1pm), Black Rhinos v Triangle (Rufaro)

Sunday: Caps United v Dynamos (National Sports Stadium), Highlanders v Chapungu (White City), Hwange v FC Platinum (Colliery), Shabanie v Ngezi Platinum (Maglas)