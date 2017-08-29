Former Matavire guitarist dies

STANLEY Nyoni, a bass guitarist for the late Paul Matavire in both the Jairos Jiri Band and the Hit Machine Band, died in Bulawayo on Sunday. He had been admitted at Mpilo Central Hospital on the day he died. Doctors had removed a mushroom like growth from his body last week at Karanda Hospital in Mt Darwin.

Staff reporter

NewsDay will run a detailed story about his life in music and its aftermath following a wide-ranging interview done just before his death in tomorrow’s edition.