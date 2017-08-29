Bunjira picks Mushure for Soccer Star

CAPS United legend Alois Bunjira (inset) has picked Dynamos captain Ocean Mushure as his favourite to walk away with the Castle Lager Soccer Star of the Year award at the end of the season, while tipping either Ngezi Platinum or FC Platinum to win the league title.

BY HENRY MHARA

The booming Mushure has been inspirational for the Harare giants in his new role in the left link, scoring six goals so far this season, most of them decisive.

His latest goal came in Dynamos’ 2-0 win over Yadah at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday, when he netted the opener before Christian Ntouba sealed the points as the Lloyd Mutasa-coached side made it five wins in a row.

The result keeps the Glamour Boys firmly in the title race, with 45 points, three points behind log leaders Chicken Inn, who have played two games more.

Speaking to NewsDaySport yesterday, Bunjira, who was part of the all-conquering and dominant Caps United squad from 1996 to 1999, before moving to South Africa, gave his impression of the current league season thus far.

He said Mushure had stood tall above other players this season, and if the Dynamos skipper could mantain his form, he would be the favourite to win the Soccer Star of the Year award.

The 32-year-old Mushure, who has been linked with a move away from Dynamos, also played a starring role for the Warriors when winning the Cosafa Cup in South Africa last month.

“I think Ocean Mushure has done well thus far. He had a great Cosafa tournament and continues to do well for Dynamos. Ntouba will definitely challenge him if he does not go abroad. I think (Terrence) Dzvukamanja from Ngezi Platinum and Nhamo Lameck of Triangle have been consistent this season as well and will challenge for that top gong,” Bunjira said.

He added: “Had Dennis Dauda stayed at Caps United, he would have been in the running. He was having a great time at Caps United. Phineas Bhamusi would also challenge if he could chip in with a few goals for Caps United. I think (Dominic) Chungwa left it too late to fight for the top award, but I am sure he will be among the top 11. Too bad Prince Dube left early. Rhinos’ decline has also affected Jameson Mukombwe.”

The league season enters matchday 24 at the weekend, with the fixture list headlined by the big Harare Derby between Caps United and Dynamos.

Bunjira says the two giants are doing well in the title race, but has predicted second-placed Ngezi Platinum and FC Platinum, fourth on the log table, to win the title ahead of current leaders Chicken Inn.

“Ngezi Platinum have impressed me the most. However, their biggest undoing is their defending. They don’t switch from attack to defence quickly enough and they have conceded a lot of goals as a result. That could prove to be their Achilles heel. FC Platinum are capable of getting results and being consistent. Chicken Inn are grinding out results.

Dynamos have proved a lot of people wrong and are up there fighting for the title. Having said that, my top 5 prediction is, FC Platinum or Ngezi Platinum at number one and two, followed by Chicken Inn, Dynamos and then Caps United.”