Buffaloes still hopeful

FORMER Castle Lager Premier Soccer League side Buffaloes chairman Tendai Chitowa believes his side will win promotion back into the Premiership despite trailing other teams in the race.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

The army side dropped two valuable points when held to a goalless draw at home by Surrey on Saturday.

It was their second time in a row to drop points following another draw the previous weekend.

Buffaloes, one of the favourites to gain top-flight promotion, currently occupy third position with 35 points from 18 matches, four adrift of another ex-Premiership side Mutare City Rovers who maintained their grip at the top with a 1-0 over Africa Trust, also on Saturday.

Mutare Correctional Services side Tenax continue to pile pressure on the leaders, and beat Mukanya Bullets 4-1 at Mutare Boys High to keep their second spot, with 37 points.

However, despite the recent slump in form that has given their rivals an advantage, Chitowa believes they still have what it takes to win most of their remaining matches, and clinch the ticket back to the top-flight.

‘’There is no need to press the panic button. We are only four points behind the team at the top. What we need now is to collect maximum points in our coming matches,’’ he said.

‘’We have an experienced side that can carry the day for us. Remember we had a slow start in the league, but we have since recovered well. We are now taking each game as it comes, we don’t want to play under pressure,’’ he added.

Foootball fans in Mutare would be hoping that one of the teams between Buffaloes, Rovers and Tenax gets promoted into the top-flight next season so that Premiership football returns to the eastern border city.