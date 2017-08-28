Tsholotsho make it two wins out of two

Tsholotsho …….. (1) 2

Shabanie Mine …..(1) 1

Tsholotsho made it two wins in as many match after they dismissed Shabanie Mine in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Dulivhadzimo Stadium yesterday.

by own correspondent

It was their first victory at their adopted home ground in Beitridge.

Goalkeeper Chang Mariyon converted from the spot in the second minute while substitute Thabani Moyo sealed the scoring in the 88th minute.

Shabanie’s goal after nine minutes was scored by Wilson Mupasiri after good build-up pivoted by left wingback Admire Dzumbunu.

Tsholotsho, picking from where they left after beating fading Bulawayo giants Highlanders, meant business from the outset.

Nyasha Mpofu handled inside the box for Bulawayo referee Thulani Ncube to award the penalty.

Up stepped Mariyon who put power to hit past Petros Moyo.

Shabanie were determined to come back into the match and on nine minutes they replied through Farai Mupasiri who slotted a low shot far away from advancing Mariyon.

Tsholotsho could have gone ahead in the 43rd minute, but Petros Moyo was equal to Marlon Mushonga’s rising shot.

On the other hand, Mupasiri headed wide with Mariyon lost in a 40th minute goalmouth scramble.

After the breather, Tsholotsho were more purposeful with Shabanie, whose players were complaining over non-payment of salaries, seemingly content with a share of the spoils.

Home side coach Darlington Dodo pulled out Vundla and introduced tall Thabani Moyo who was a game changer.

In the 88th minute, he won a free header and buried it far away from Moyo.

Dodo said his players were confident and played according to instruction.

“They believe in themselves now and after beating Highlanders they know anything is possible,” he said. “We are still a long way to go because we are in the relegation zone.”

Shabanie manager Taku Shoriwa said his players lapsed towards the end and they could have taken a point.

“We relaxed at the end and we lost. This has happened before,” he said, dismissing a claim that the players were grumbling over unpaid salaries.