Sigh of relief for Mangwiro

TRIANGLE………(1)3

BULAWAYO CITY….(0)1

Triangle gaffer Taurai Mangwiro yesterday heaved a huge sigh of relief after his team defeated visiting Bulawayo City 3-1 in an exciting Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Gibbo Stadium.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

The home side were coming from two consecutive defeats against title-chasing teams Chicken Inn and FC Platinum.

Yesterday Mangwiro needed a win and they did that in ruthless fashion.

Former Dynamos player Russel Madamombe opened the scoring in the 5th minute while Ralph Kawondera scored a wonderful goal in the 47th minute with Lameck Nhamo sealing the victory three minutes later.

The visitors, however, reduced the arrears with eight minutes remaining on the clock. An ecstatic Mangwiro said he was relieved, and that he was overwhelmed with his team’s response

“The win was a relief after we lost our last two matches and today we badly needed a win. I am happy with the response. It was a good response indeed,” he said.

“I think we controlled the match very well. We are now hoping to win in our next matches,” he said.

Triangle face struggling Black Rhinos in their next encounter.

Bulawayo City scored through Clive Rupiya.