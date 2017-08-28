Mushure, Ntouba inspire DeMbare

Dynamos……(1)2

Yadah FC ………….0

DYNAMOS maintained their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title challenge with a victory over a battling Yadah FC in a match played at Rufaro Stadium yesterday.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

A stunning first half goal by the flourishing captain Ocean Mushure and another in the second half by Cameroonian striker Christian Ntouba Epoupa was all the Glamour Boys needed to register their fifth successive win.

The victory lifted them to third place on the league table with 45 points, three adrift of leaders Chicken Inn, who have played two games more.

The Harare giants went into the match on the back of a midweek 6-0 demolition of How Mine after their regular players refused to take to the field, demanding payment of outstanding salaries and allowances. They continued their charge against Yadah FC.

Mushure missed a headed opportunity from Ntouba on the quarter hour. After 18 minutes, James Sibanda could have thrust Yadah FC ahead, but he directed his header wide.

Dynamos, however, poured forward in numbers in search of a goal and Denver Mukamba came close in the 19th minute when his shot sailed just over the bar following a set-up by Ntouba.

They were, however, rewarded on 45 minutes when Mushure collected a pass from Ntouba in the penalty area and let fly a powerful shot that hit the roof of the nets, leaving veteran goalkeeper Tafadzwa Dube rooted to the spot.

In the second half, Yadah FC looked determined to equalise and Dynamos had goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga to thank as he kept them in the game with his heroics between the sticks.

On 54 minutes, Rodreck Mutuma could have turned the game on its head when he breached the Dynamos defence, but was denied by Mateyaunga with a classy stop.

Five minutes later, Mateyaunga pulled a one-handed save to deny a Wonder Kalongoda speculative shot.

Ntouba sealed victory for the Glamour Boys with an opportunistic goal on 61 minutes.

Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa said he was happy to collect maximum points and insisted his current team would do better than last season.

“I have always said from the beginning this group can do better than last year and we have said let’s take each game as it comes and see how things will shape up. Last time we finished in fifth position and now it can be four, three, two or one. The victory is important in terms of confidence as we prepare for the game against Caps United,” Mutasa said.

Yadah FC coach Thomas Ruzive remained confident his team would beat the chop.

“There are still plenty of games to be played. So we are confident we will survive relegation,” he said.

Teams:

Dynamos: T Mateyaunga, P Makaha, P Dube, L Zvasiya, O Mwerahari, T Chipunza, G Saunyama, C Kapupurika, C Epoupa, (Q Kangadzi 78), D Mukamba (G Mukambi 72’), O Mushure (E Mandiranga 87’)

Yadah FC: T Dube, W Kalongoda, B Chikwinya, J Dzingai, D Dauda, B Mapfumo, W Kamudyariwa, J Sibanda (M Chiwara 46’), R Mutuma, M Makopa (M Demera 46’), L Mavhunga, (M Musiyakuvi 68’)