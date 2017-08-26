Sekeramayi joins former Presidents at leadership forum

DEFENCE minister Sydney Sekeramayi was yesterday one of the discussants at the African Leadership Forum hosted by former South African President Thabo Mbeki, whose programme was dominated by former heads of State and government on the continent.

BY EVERSON MUSHAVA

The event ran from Wednesday until yesterday.

Some of the former leaders who graced the event in South Africa included former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, Mohamed Morzouki (Tunisia), Hifikepunye Pohamba (Namibia), Benjamin Mkapa (Tanzania), Bakili Muluzi (Malawi) and Armando Guebuza (Mozambique).

Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwa, former Namibian Prime Minister, and Thuli Madonsela, former SA Public Protector, among others, were also part of the programme which focused discussions on good governance, sustainable peace and security, inclusiveness and Africa’s position on global peace and security.

Sekeramayi is regarded as a dark horse in President Robert Mugabe’s succession alongside Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa.