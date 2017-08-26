Navigation

You are here: Home News Sekeramayi joins former Presidents at leadership forum

Sekeramayi joins former Presidents at leadership forum

August 26, 2017 in News

DEFENCE minister Sydney Sekeramayi was yesterday one of the discussants at the African Leadership Forum hosted by former South African President Thabo Mbeki, whose programme was dominated by former heads of State and government on the continent.

BY EVERSON MUSHAVA

Sydney Sekeramayi

Sydney Sekeramayi

The event ran from Wednesday until yesterday.

Some of the former leaders who graced the event in South Africa included former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, Mohamed Morzouki (Tunisia), Hifikepunye Pohamba (Namibia), Benjamin Mkapa (Tanzania), Bakili Muluzi (Malawi) and Armando Guebuza (Mozambique).

Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwa, former Namibian Prime Minister, and Thuli Madonsela, former SA Public Protector, among others, were also part of the programme which focused discussions on good governance, sustainable peace and security, inclusiveness and Africa’s position on global peace and security.

Sekeramayi is regarded as a dark horse in President Robert Mugabe’s succession alongside Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

One Response to Sekeramayi joins former Presidents at leadership forum

  1. Robert Gabriel Matuzvili August 26, 2017 at 5:45 am #

    nomore zezurus!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Our Partners:

© 2017 NewsDay Zimbabwe. All Rights Reserved.

DMMA logo