Mother convicted for using tablet stolen by son

A VICTORIA FALLS woman was sentenced to four months’ imprisonment for using a tablet valued at $120 stolen from school by her 12-year-old son.

By Nokuthaba Dlamini

The mother, who could not be identified to protect the identity of the minor, appeared before Victoria Falls resident magistrate Rangarirai Gakanje charged with possession of stolen property.

It was revealed in court that the minor, who is a Grade 6 pupil at Baobab Primary School, stole the school’s ZTE tablet worth $120 on March 3.

The tablet was received under the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programme.

He was arrested after investigations led to a Telecel number which belonged to his mother.

However, the mother denied the charge levelled against her, arguing that she was only given the phone by her son and she did not know that it was stolen.

One of the teachers testified, revealing to the court how the minor had stolen the tablet after being sent on an errand to the laboratory.

She added that the woman, if she was a responsible mother, could not have accepted the phone and, hence, was supposed to confirm with the school whether her son had benefited from the STEM programme as alleged.

The mother, who was sentenced to four months’ imprisonment, will instead perform 140 hours of community service at the Victoria Falls residents’ court.