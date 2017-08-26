Caps in another military test

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions Caps United’s resurgence faces another military test this afternoon when the Green Machine confront Chapungu at Ascot Stadium.

BY MUKUDZEI CHINGWERE

Lloyd Chitembwe’s side have reinvented themselves from a laughing stock into a fierce force once again having only dropped two points from their last five matches against ZPC Kariba, Tsholotsho, FC Platinum, Ngezi Platinum and Black Rhinos.

From the quintet, only Tsholotsho avoided defeat and escaped with a point following a hotly-contested equalising penalty.

Caps have fond memories of Ascot where in their last visit culminated in coronation last year with a narrow 1-0 win over the hosts.

Their defence of the title has not been smooth sailing and their look likely to relinquish the big prize, but with their fine run of late, their season has been reignited and there is all to fight for after all.

Three wins on the bounce against title contenders FC Platinum, Ngezi Platinum and Black Rhinos is a sign that their championship-winning grit has not deserted them either.

In their first meeting, Caps United humbled Chapungu 4-0, but the former will be the first to admit that a lot has changed and this will be one big test against a side that has learnt how to make good use of home advantage.

Chapungu has hit low gear at a dangerous stage of the season and they are yet to win in their last six league matches with five defeats and one draw.

Recently, the Green Machine have been loaded with an unforgiving fixture schedule of playing two games a week and the army side will be intent on capitalising on fatigue that is likely to be creeping in on the champions.

Chapungu coach Tendai Chikuni, who was rather reserved in his comments, is fully aware of the size of the task that awaits his charges against the rejuvenated champions.

“It is going to be a difficult game for us, we are playing against the champions and we need to be at our very best to be able to collect points,” Chikuni said.

“But the good thing is that we are playing at home and we would like to do well at our home ground. Our supporters will be there and they will give us the support to do well.

Caps United have been playing well of late, so it’s going to be a tough game.”

Both teams have refreshed their strike forces with Caps United adding John Zhuwawu to the ranks while Chapungu took on board Patrick Khumbula during the mid-season transfer window.

For Caps, Dominic Chungwa has been full of fire, but they begin life without Ronald Pfumbidzai, who is leaving for South Africa.