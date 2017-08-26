Beenie Man, Cindy rekindle ‘romance’

AN enthralling stage romance between Grammy award-winning Jamaican dancehall musician Anthony Moses Davis — popularly known as Beenie Man — and local sultry diva Cindy Munyavi awaits those who will grace the 2Kings Entertainment bash set for tonight.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

Speaking at a Press conference in Harare yesterday ahead of tonight’s Spring Festival set for Alexandra Sports Club in Harare, the Jamaican chanter said performing with Cindy on stage was always magical and he was prepared to tag her along wherever he went.

“When I performed with Cindy, that was seven years ago and we are going to do so again. She will always be part of my show, so anywhere I go, she will be there,” he said.

The duo last shared the stage during the Jamaican’s visit in 2010 when Cindy took to the stage as a backing vocalist.

Reputed as the king of dancehall, Beenie Man said although men where more recognised than women in the music industry, female artistes should not feel discouraged but should draw inspiration from musicians like Beyonce, Rihanna and Nicki Minaj who have become global icons.

“The endorsement of men, more than women, doesn’t matter. There is no male artiste who is bigger than Beyonce. If females do what they are supposed to do, they will always achieve what they are supposed to achieve. Look at Nicki Minaj and Rihanna —they have all achieved so other female artistes should also do the same,” he said.

Cindy, who has become known for electrifying stage performances, said she was ready for the show and would be “setting the pace” as she will take to the stage with her live band.

Some of the artistes to perform include Jah Prayzah, Winky D, Soul Jah Love, Judgment Yard, Rax the DJ, Raydizz, Juice, Selecta, Cindy and Queen Vee.

Beenie Man has been involved in the music industry from a young age, starting toasting at the age of five, and was encouraged by his uncle, Sydney Knowles, who played drums for legendary Jamaican reggae artiste Jimmy Cliff.