3 months no pay for How Mine players

HOW MINE senior players, who boycotted their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against Dynamos on Thursday, are owed over $4 000 each and have gone for three months without remuneration.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

DeMbare took advantage of the gold miners’ problems to score six unanswered goals and record the biggest win of the season so far.

NewsDaySport understands, however, that a few players got some of their money and they featured for the team on Thursday.

Coach Kelvin Kaindu told the media that he struggled to assemble a full complement of players for the match.

Some players yesterday said they had not received their winning bonuses for the nine matches that they have won.

Winning bonus is pegged at $300 per match per individual. They are also owed bonuses for the seven draws they have managed so far. The club pays $150 for a drawn match in addition to signing-on fees for some players as well as monthly salaries.

The total in winning bonuses amounts to $48 600 for 18 players for the nine wins. Each player is owed an average of $3 750 in winning bonuses in addition to the three months’ salary arrears.

How Mine have an away game against Bantu Rovers at Barbourfields tomorrow and by yesterday the players had not returned to training.

Munyaradzi Diya, Tsepo Ranthokoane, Timothy January, Kudzai Chideu, Kuda Musharu, Milton Ncube, Peter Moyo, Frank Makarati, Adolf Muganyi, Brian Mbiriri and Pasca Manhanga boycotted the match against Dynamos and are likely to miss tomorrow’s as well.

One player said unless they were paid what was owed to them they would not budge.

“We have not been paid winning bonuses from day one. We are owed three months in salaries and since we went on strike, no one has engaged us. We are not going back there until we are paid what is owed us.”

Another player yesterday said: “I am at home today and no one has said anything. If nothing is deposited those who played yesterday (Thursday) will play again on Sunday. I just saw in our WhatsApp group that there is no training today”

Club chairman Paul McAndrew requested to be sent questions on e-mail and said he would respond later in the afternoon, but had not done so by late yesterday.