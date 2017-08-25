Stanchart appoints new Southern Africa CEO

Standard Chartered Bank has appointed Kweku Bedu-Addo, as the new chief executive officer for South Africa and Southern Africa.

BY BUSINESS REPORTER

The Southern Africa’s cluster comprises of Angola, Botswana, Mauritius, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

He succeeds Richard Etemesi, who has been appointed vice-chairman Africa for Standard Chartered PLC.

Bedu-Addo will report directly to Sunil Kaushal, regional chief executive officer for Africa and Middle East, the bank said in a statement.

The bank said Bedu-Addo brings a wealth of knowledge and experience gained over a career spanning over two decades in public policy and financial services. He has held various senior roles in Standard Chartered working in Ghana, Zambia and Singapore. He has been a Head of Origination and Client Coverage with responsibility for West Africa (excluding Nigeria) and prior to this appointment was the chief executive for Standard Chartered Ghana from 2010 and West Africa, comprising of Ghana, Gambia and Sierra Leone from 2015.

He has over the years provided strong leadership in building key relationships and driving strategy for business success and growth.

Bedu-Addo is the immediate past chairperson of the Ghana Stock Exchange and immediate past vice-chairperson of the Ghana Fixed Income Market Governing Council. He is a product of University of Ghana, Legon and Columbia University, New York.

“I look forward to working with the team in South Africa and the other countries within Southern Africa to further strengthen the business and to deliver on our commitments to all our stakeholders,” Bedu-Addo said.

Etemesi said Bedu-Addo’s “extensive banking and public sector experience will be of great value to the region.

“I am confident that the bank will continue to consistently deliver value to shareholders,” Etemesi said.