#FlashBack: In case you had missed Studio 263

#FlashBack: In case you had missed Studio 263

August 25, 2017 in Arts & Culture, Life and Style

Remember back in the days when the whole family would sit down during primetime viewing just to watch Studio 263, one of the first soap operas to be produced in Zimbabwe?

By Ronald Magweta

The Jari Family

The soap which was based on everyday life situations was one not to be missed as it also showed issues which had to do with HIV and Aids, abstaining from sex and the stigma and discrimination of people infected with the virus.

Well, we have decided to take you back in the days and show you some of the actors and actresses who made the soapie a must watch.


Vimbai Jari (Anne Nhira)

Jabulani Jari (Denzel Burutsa)

Tom Mbambo and Vimbai Jari

Tendai (Tatenda Mavetera)

Sibo (Yvonne Mangunda)

Tom Mbambo (Ben Mahaka)

Tamara Mbambo (Benhilda Marume)

Mr Shereni

Wellington Shereni a.k.a Dread Welly (Kizito Mawoko)

Eve (Chipo Bizure)

John Huni (Stephen Chigorimbo)

Jacob Huni (Joe Pike)

Joyce Huni (Tinopona Katsande)

VJ

Pretty Xaba

Muvengwa (Nevernay Chinyanga)

Eve and Muvengwa

Detective Davies (Tongayi Chirisa)

Source: The ZimTainment

4 Responses to #FlashBack: In case you had missed Studio 263

  1. Shark August 25, 2017 at 12:56 pm #

    Thanx for this. Memory refresher.

    Reply
  2. Ras J August 25, 2017 at 1:12 pm #

    Thank you Newsday for refreshing our memories

    Reply
  3. hg August 25, 2017 at 1:18 pm #

    heavy @newsday

    Reply
  4. peter nyamatanga August 25, 2017 at 1:31 pm #

    thanx ,some are late but others are still pulling ,

    Reply

