DeMbar6 run ri0t

DYNAMOS continued with their fine form making a statement on the championship race when they clobbered crisis-ridden How Mine in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Cameroonian Christian Epoupa and Denver Mukamba notched a brace each with Gift Saunyama and Lincoln Zvasiya helping themselves to a goal apiece.

How Mine fielded a second-string side, with most of their senior players on industrial action, demanding their unpaid dues.

In the post-match interview, How Mine coach Kelvin Kaindu indicated he needed time to rethink his position at the club.

“I think this is one of my most difficult post-match interviews in my coaching career to come out with a 6-0 humiliation,” he said.

“We tried at the last minute to assemble a team, very difficult on the technical side. We have not trained the whole week. We laboured to get even to the original Fifa rule, where you are allowed to assemble seven players and play.

“We just tried to come and fulfil the fixture, but I think it has backfired on us. It’s not good for our reputation. If Dynamos were really serious, they could have even scored 15 goals. You begin to ask yourself so many questions; I don’t want to say something because of the game.”

Regular players, including goalkeeper Munyaradzi Diya, Tsepo Ranthokoane, Timothy January, Kudzai Chideu, Kudakwashe Musharu, Milton Ncube, Peter Moyo, Frank Makarati, Adolf Muganyi, Brian Mbiriri and Pasca Manhanga, were not part of the squad that played Dynamos, with only Makundika Sakala and Toto Banda featuring, while Praise Tonha came in from the bench.

Kaindu only had two in-field players on the bench.

It was always going to be difficult to match Dynamos, who started attacking from the outset, with Mukamba getting the first in the 24th minute.

Saunyama banged in the second in the 36th minute after he was set up by impressive right-winger Cleopas Kapupurika.

Epoupa converted from the spot in the 39th minute following a foul inside the box on Kapupurika.

Another defensive blunder on the stroke of half-time by Godfery Nguwodzawo saw Epoupa get the fourth from inside the penalty box.

An unmarked Zvasiya scored the easiest of goals in the 63rd minute, controlling and placing the ball into the nets from a Mukamba corner-kick which eluded the How Mine defenders.

The win puts Dynamos on 42 points, just three away from log leaders Chicken Inn and coach Lloyd Mutasa was elated.

“We have been talking about this game just like the Rhinos and the FC Platinum ones. This is the team that beat us in the first round and we said let’s try as much as we can so that we can do better than the first round. We are happy. The young boys came and they scored and we got the three points, which is important for us,” he said.

TEAMS

HOW MINE: F Sibanda, T Chanengetu, B Banda, M Sakala, N Tachi (P Tonha 58’), M Mukumba, T Banda, G Nguwodzawo, N Ndlovu (C Mudzidzwa 69’), T Makanda, K Muronza

DYNAMOS: T Mateaunga, P Makaha, P Dube, L Zvasiya, O Mwerahari, T Chipunza, G Saunyama (G Mukambi 76’), C

Kapupurika (M Mambare 59’), E Mandiranga, C Epoupa (Q Kangadze 74’), D Mukamba