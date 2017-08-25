Coalition talk an insult – Nkosana Moyo

PRESIDENTIAL aspirant Nkosana Moyo yesterday said Zimbabweans do not need a coalition of opposition parties, insisting talk of splitting votes was an insult, as it deprived Zimbabweans of choice in next year’s elections.

BY MTHANDAZO NYONI

Addressing members of his party, the Alliance for the People’s Agenda (APA), in Bulawayo, Moyo said the issue of an opposition coalition was a misguided argument.

“Some are coming saying am I not splitting the vote, go and have a coalition with Morgan Tsvangirai (MDC-T leader) and so on,” he said.

“This thing to say coalition and so on as if Zimbabweans are not smart enough to choose, I think it’s an insult to all of us.

“It’s an insult because we are implying that we should not have choice. That choice must be eliminated upfront, so that when you go to vote, there is only one person left. This coalition issue is a complete misguided argument.

“I believe even my uneducated mother can choose a president, who can rescue us from this quagmire that we have found ourselves in. So we don’t need a coalition for that matter.”

Moyo’s attack came after seven political parties that include MDC-T led by Tsvangirai, MDC (Welshman Ncube), People’s Democratic Party (Tendai Biti), Transform Zimbabwe (Jacob Ngaruvhume) and Zanu Ndonga have formed a coalition called MDC Alliance.

During his address, Moyo said he would not hold political rallies or distribute T-shirts emblazoned with his face, as doing so would expose his supporters to blatant violence from Zanu PF.

Moyo said Zimbabweans were to blame for the country’s economic woes because they were the ones who kept on voting Zanu PF into power. Zimbabweans, Moyo said, were the employers who should evaluate the right person fit for the country’s top job.

“Your country is broken and you need to understand why it is broken,” he said. APA members told him that the party should address issues to do with unemployment, numerous roadblocks and hunger in rural areas.