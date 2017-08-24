ZIFF to empower film practitioners

THE Zimbabwe International Film Festival (ZIFF) will run two key educational workshops for filmmakers on financial literacy and project management to capacitate players in the film industry from August 29 to September 1 in Harare.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

ZIFF programmes co-ordinator, Tendai Maduwa, yesterday told NewsDay that the five-day intensive training workshops will be held during the combined edition of the film extravaganza run by ZIFF and the International Images and Film Festival (IIFF).

“Under this year’s theme The Business of Film, we are running the financial literacy workshop from August 29 until September 1. In this workshop, we are taking filmmakers on the management of funds among other financial areas while the project management course has been designed to provide training workshops to support creative entrepreneurs in the film industry as they develop their businesses,” he said.

Maduwa said the programme will cover an introductory business modelling and project management training.

“The project management course will cover project identification and scoping project planning, stakeholder management project, finances project implementation and risk management project close out and reporting,” he said.