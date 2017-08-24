Tsvangirai mourns Maud Muzenda

MDC-T leader, Morgan Tsvangirai yesterday said the late Maud Muzenda played a pivotal role in shaping her late husband, Vice-President Simon Muzenda’s political career and influenced most of his decisions, particularly on occasions when he was acting President.

BY PAIDAMOYO MUZULU

Tsvangirai made the remarks as he paid his condolences at the Muzenda family home in Chisipite.

The opposition leader said Muzenda’s loss would be felt across the country.

“I am sure the loss would be felt by everyone in the country. I was narrating one of the episodes on my experiences with her when Mzee (Muzenda) was acting President. I came here I think there was a nurses strike and I came to talk to him and he was not ready until Mai Muzenda said these are children and if you are angry, where do you want them to go, that’s when he calmed down,” he said.

“I was trying to illustrate the influence a woman has over her husband. The liberation generation, a generation of nationalists is going one by one. They are leaving a legacy, but it does not illustrate the full burden they carried as women,” Tsvangirai said.

Meanwhile, Masvingo Zanu PF province has written to the party’s politburo seeking Muzenda to be declared a national heroine.

“We are requesting the party to bestow her with the national heroine status and give her the honour she deserves. We have since written a letter and will wait to hear from the politburo,” provincial chairperson, Ezra Chadzamira said.

The party’s spokesman, Simon Khaya Moyo yesterday paid a tribute to the late Muzenda in a statement.

“Post-independence, she quietly and motherly contributed in the consolidation of our freedom and independence. Her humility and simplicity ran deep like still water. She has left a legacy of selfless services to us all,” he said.