Ron’s sweet farewell

CAPS UNITED………(1) 2

BLACK RHINOS……..(0) 1

RONALD Pfumbidzai yesterday bore presents for Caps United supporters, as he bade them farewell, before he departs for South Africa to join his new club Bloemfontein Celtic.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

He lavished the Green army with sweets after the match against Black Rhinos at the National Sports Stadium in Harare. But it is the sweet memories that Caps United will hold on to the most, particularly from yesterday’s match in which he crafted the two goals that gave Caps United the win over Black Rhinos in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

Dominic Chungwa, that man again, sewed the contest nine minutes from full time, profiting from a square pass by Pfumbidzai, he had acres of space and time to pick his spot before unleashing a powerful shot that beat goalkeeper, Stephen Chimusoro.

Inspired by Pfumbidzai star cultured left foot, Caps United had the scent of blood in their nostrils from the onset.

The South Africa-bound’s speculative shot just after the quarter hour drew a fine save from the goalkeeper.

The Caps United left back missed another opportunity in the 33rd minute, when he directed his effort wide from a good cross by Phineas Bhamusi.

He, however, made amends in the first minute of added time in the first half, when he took a corner kick that flew across the goal and Brighton Chandisaita, in a desperate bid to clear, headed into his own nets to give the champions the lead.

But let no one be deceived by the final score line. In the second half, the National Sports Stadium threatened to become a sweating, exhausting torture chamber for coach, Lloyd Chitembwe and his men, with the army side making some entries into the box and asking questions time and again.

Vincent Mhandu watched in disappointment on 71 minutes, as his header crashed against the cross bar.

He was however, rewarded for his persistence, seven minutes later, when he found a pocket of space after a wonderful delivery from Lot Chiwunga.

Caps United however, were determined to grab all the points and they got job done in the 81st minute, as Chungwa netted his fifth goal in four matches.

Crucially, the win saw Caps United collecting 13 points from a possible 15, suggesting, rivals could rule them out at their own peril. Caps United had to finish the match with 10 men following defender, Justice Jangano’s red card after he had accumulated two yellow cards in the match.

Teams

Caps: E Sibanda, V Musarurwa, H Zvirekwi, J Jangano, D Chafa, M Muchenje (J Ngodzo 52nd), P Bhamusi, (T Rusike 65’), R Pfumbidzai, J Zhuwawo, D Chungwa (G Goriati 90’)

Black Rhinos: S Chimusoro, J Mukombwe, W Chakanyuka, B Chandisaita, S Linyama, B Homora, D Mudadi, (M Chigora 88’), C Chitsamba (R Kumwenga 61st), V Mhandu, N Saramaya (B Marere 57’)