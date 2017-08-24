Police officers bash lawyer at roadblock

A LAWYER with the Legal Resources Foundation (LRF) has claimed she was assaulted by police officers manning a roadblock near Chaka business centre on Sunday morning, while defending her client.

By Tatenda Chitagu

Lucy Chivasa, the Masvingo LRF centre lawyer, has since filed assault charges at the police under case number CR70/08/17.

Narrating her ordeal to the Souther Eye, Chivasa said she saw the police officers assaulting a kombi conductor and driver and she identified herself and said she was going to represent them, but she was bashed for her troubles, leaving her with minor injuries and traumatised.

“I am traumatised. These guys assaulted a kombi driver and a passenger in my presence, I tried to help their victims and they assaulted me even after I had identified myself as a legal practitioner,” she narrated.

“They also broke our phones when they discovered that someone I was with was filming them.”

A medical report done at the Masvingo General Hospital by a Dr Maimba reveals that the injuries are slight and they were caused by a blunt object.

Police in Masvingo referred all questions to Midlands, saying the area was not in their jurisdiction.

Chivasa said they had also indicated that the matter will be transferred to Midlands, even though she had initially reported in Masvingo.

Masvingo Lawyers’ Association secretary-general, Collins Maboke blasted the police for the alleged assault.

“We are not happy with what the police did, we want to protect the rule of law and justice delivery system. If the police block the free flow of justice, then we will also take action and see to it that those implicated are brought to book,” he said.

“We expect the police to work hand in hand with lawyers.”