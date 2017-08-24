Nhira opens up on acting career

LOCAL television viewers still call her Vimbai after playing with aplomb the role of Vimbai Jari in the popular local soap, Studio 263, where she became a household name. That demonstrates the impact she has made on the silver screen and although she appears to have disappeared from the limelight, Anne Nhira says she is still in the game.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Now based in South Africa, she is still renowned as one of the best actresses to emerge from Zimbabwe, stamping her mark in the traditionally male-dominated field.

Nhira (AN) told NewsDay reporter, Winstone Antonio (ND) in a wide-ranging interview that after settling in

SA, she has capitalised on the big opportunities that have come her way, including featuring in a number of South African productions. Below are excerpts:

ND: You have been off the screen for a while, have you abandoned acting?

AN: I never left acting. Just like other actors in the world, you have specific projects you take part in. The only time you are seen consistently on the screen is when you are acting in a long-term TV series, but with movies, you shoot and move to the next one. Of course, I have not been coming out on ZBC film projects, but that does not imply I am no longer acting. I have been doing productions for South Africa and Africa at large, which is a bigger market. I am still acting in Zimbabwe and South Africa and beyond. I wrapped up a movie in Zimbabwe a couple of weeks ago.

ND: Take us through some of your unforgettable scenes in your acting journey?

AN: I have handpicked the characters I have played so far and I enjoyed playing most of them, of course, they have been outstanding. For instance, I acted as a very aggressive Malawian woman on Zabalaza for Africa Magic. In the story, I was getting arrested and I was supposed to resist arrest. I literally got the guys, who were playing the police officers, tired trying to restrain me because I was not holding back at all. And I did a Malawian accent. It was fun. I enjoyed that. I also enjoyed playing a mother and trophy wife role with a naughty teenage daughter in a movie called Beyond Our Borders. It was a mature role with a twist. The role of a judge in the latest movie, Cook Off, shot last month in Zimbabwe, was fun. I took the judge’s role in a cooking competition. I enjoyed it because it was different and not hectic. I have diversified. There is no monotony and that keeps me excited and motivated.

ND: Tell us the other side of Anne Nhira that people don’t know?

AN: I have a multifaceted personality. It enables me to wear different hats. I am highly ambitious and insane in a good way. Very few people understand me, but I am not apologetic about that. My goals are way beyond the expected. I am not easily discouraged and I don’t back down easily in work and business. I am a thinker and I take pride in that, sort of, like, “Think like a man, act like a woman”. That is me. And in all that I do, I put God first. When I take off my work hat, I laugh a lot, I dance a lot and I love and live life. I get paid to act, but that hat stays in the studio and Anne takes over as soon as work is done. I do the same with business. I separate those entities. I love exercising. I make time for the gym. I network. I talk to anybody and everybody. I believe every person has a contribution to make in our lives, whether business or social. Networking is money.

ND: You have been involved in the local film industry for a long time. How best can you describe its state?

AN: The film industry in Africa is growing fast and it’s extremely exciting. It would be great to have more broadcasting companies in Zimbabwe, who can pay filmmakers and share their work with the world. I believe that will open a huge influx of quality film productions that can then contribute to the growth of Zimbabwe’s film landscape.

ND: What other projects are you doing across the Limpopo?

AN: I have launched a talk show called Masuwo with Anne. We profile prominent and non-prominent African people, who have opened doors for themselves and others in their respective fields, be it business, health, sport, politics or religion and more. So far, we have profiled Tina Mereki, born and raised in Masvingo, who relocated to South Africa and started a multi-million dollar company in cosmetic products. We also profiled Ngugi Vere, also born in Zimbabwe. He is a fashion designer and is dressing celebrities all over the world.

I am also running my branding and marketing company called Masuwo that provides visual and digital marketing concepts and shooting for companies across Africa. I have been appointed the Zimbabwe ambassador for African Women Honours and Empowerment, where we support women in business and the girl child. I am also the brand ambassador for Eureka, an organisation that helps with education for rural children.

ND: Are you romantically involved with anyone?

AN: I keep my private life out of the media.

ND: Finally, what are your closing remarks?

AN: I am excited about my talk show, Masuwo with Anne. I can’t wait for Africa to hear true African inspirational stories from true Africans. I feel blessed to be able to do what I love; television, media work and business. I continue to move mountain after mountain. All glory to God.