Mwerahari thrown into deep end

OBEY Mwerahari is set to lead Harare football giants Dynamos, when they face How Mine in a Castle Lager Premiership match at Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

With captain, Ocean Mushure out of the clash due to suspension, coach Lloyd Mutasa has given Mwerahari the armband.

Mushure is suspended for today’s game after picking up yellow cards in matches against FC Platinum, Ngezi Platinum and Hwange.

Mutasa yesterday said they were approaching the game with caution.

“How Mine are a strong team, and the fact that they beat us, they will be high on confidence. Every team that plays against Dynamos will be more motivated than ever. So we expect a tough match. We will approach it like any other match and we hope the better team on the day will win,” he said.

DeMbare go into the match hoping to avenge the defeat they suffered in the reverse fixture, when Toto Banda scored the only goal that made the difference at the National Sports Stadium.

However, Dynamos have been in top form in their last five matches, with the only setback being the 3-1 defeat to FC Platinum.

They sit in fourth place on the log, with 39 points from 19 matches, six adrift of leaders Chicken Inn.

That good run has brought back their confidence, as the championship race enters the decisive phase.

How Mine, lying sixth, with 34 points from 21 matches, 11 adrift of leaders Chicken Inn, have been blowing hot and cold having won just once – a 3-1 victory over Caps United – drawn three times and lost once to Ngezi Platinum in their last five matches of the campaign.

They will be looking to complete a double over the Glamour Boys.