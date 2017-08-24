Man loses eye in brutal assault by police

A HARARE man had his eye gouged out after he intervened and tried to restrain five junior police officers, who were allegedly bashing his wife for no reason in the central business district five months ago.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

The police officers – Livingston Zvimba, Tendai Musungambira, Sunday Nyaude, Khululekani Dale and Evans Mashonganyika – yesterday appeared in court charged with assaulting Yvonne Magora and her husband Washington Gezana.

They denied the allegations, telling trial magistrate, Farai Gwitima that they could not be held accountable since the alleged incident occurred late at night.

The trial was postponed to tomorrow.

Allegations are that on March 23 this year at corner Kenneth Kaunda Avenue and Julius Nyerere Way in Harare, one of the accused police officers confronted Magora and Gezana and asked them why they were standing at the road intersection, where they were controlling traffic.

They allegedly then assaulted Magora with open hands and batons before Gezana intervened to rescue his wife.

The State alleges all the suspects then turned on Gezana and assaulted him with batons, open hands and an unknown object, which then gouged his right eye.

Realising that they had injured Gezana, the police officers jumped into their service vehicle and drove off, as well-wishers stopped by and took the couple to Parirenyatwa Hospital for treatment. Gezana’s eye was subsequently removed, as it had been severely damaged.

Dorah Moyo appeared for the State.