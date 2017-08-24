Harare carnival street party venue changed

THE Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) yesterday said it has moved the popular street party to be held in the capital at this year’s edition of the Harare International Carnival from Robert Mugabe Road to Jason Moyo Avenue, following concerns raised by the Harare City Council that the former was too busy to accommodate the programme.

The carnival is scheduled to rufrom September 1 to 10, with the street party starting with a march from Simon Vengayi Muzenda (Fourth) Street, through Jason Moyo Avenue to the Civic Grounds, where it will be followed by a free music concert on September 9.

Addressing journalists in Harare on Tuesday afternoon, ZTA head of corporate affairs, Sugar Chagonda, said they have taken into consideration the councillors’ concerns.

“We have moved from Robert Mugabe Road to Jason Moyo Avenue because it would cause an inflow of traffic as advised by our traditional partners, Harare City Council, whom we have been working with all these years,” he said.

Chagonda said they had also incorporated the Air Force of Zimbabwe in this year’s festivities and carnival-goers will have an opportunity to enjoy acrobatic displays by the air force’s parachute jumpers and an array of local and South African entertainers.

The South African entourage comprising Babes Wodumo, Zodwa Wabantu, Busiswa, Dr Malinga and Uhuru — is lined up to provide the thrills during the music concert alongside local entertainers Charles and Oliva Charamba, Jah Prayzah, Andy Muridzo, Souljah Love, Sulumani Chimbetu, Jeys Marabini and Sandra Ndebele.

Chagonda said this year’s edition will see the headline sponsor, Big Time Strategic Group, providing world class equipment ahead of the fiesta.

“Big Time Strategic Group is coming in a very big way. They are bringing in a state-of-the art stage, which is one of the biggest in Africa, and pitch tents for the VVIP, which can accommodate 3 000 people,” he said.

Chagonda said the Justice Maphosa-owned company will also provide mega fireworks.

Running under the theme, One Love, Our Unity, Our Pride, this year’s fiesta is expected to attract representatives from over 25 countries.