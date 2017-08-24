Breaking: BAZ cancels Econet’s Kwese TV licence

Just a day after launch, Techzim can confirm that Econet has suspended selling Kwese TV in Zimbabwe. The suspension follows a statement issued by the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe last night which said Kwese does not have a valid satellite TV broadcasting license.



Techzim

Techzim went to 3 Econet shop branches in Harare this morning – Livingstone, Herbet Chitepo and Avondale – and at all three we were advised by Econet staff that the sale of Kwese TV services has been suspended due to licensing issues.

At the branches however Econet is taking down contact details of prospective customers which indicates the company anticipate the regulatory issue to be resolved eventually.

advertisement

We are yet to get official confirmation from Econet Wireless Zimbabwe on the matter but we do expect the company to issue a statement since the market is confused right now about what’s going on.