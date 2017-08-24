Breaking: BAZ cancels Econet’s Kwese TV licence

Just a day after launch, Techzim can confirm that Econet has suspended selling Kwese TV in Zimbabwe. The suspension follows a statement issued by the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe last night which said Kwese does not have a valid satellite TV broadcasting license.
Techzim went to 3 Econet shop branches in Harare this morning – Livingstone, Herbet Chitepo and Avondale – and at all three we were advised by Econet staff that the sale of Kwese TV services has been suspended due to licensing issues.
At the branches however Econet is taking down contact details of prospective customers which indicates the company anticipate the regulatory issue to be resolved eventually.
We are yet to get official confirmation from Econet Wireless Zimbabwe on the matter but we do expect the company to issue a statement since the market is confused right now about what’s going on.
I remember reading on TechZim that dead bc will be streaming their propaganda. I don’t know how many people with phones actually like watching dead bc, its propaganda and rather amateurish programming. This won’t stand a chance against Kwese TV. Elections are around the corner – thugs must not be filmed or broadcast whilst chopping off people’ s arms or burning peasants’ huts!!
The party of the past feels they didn’t do a great job by ensuring DStv did not establish a local office, they will try their level best to stop Kwese TV because it will neither be PARTISAN nor cheer failure and retrogression.
Is Kwese going to screen local channels?
