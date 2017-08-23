I am still on the map: Sniper

ZIMDANCEHALL chanter Donald “Sniper Storm” Chirisa yesterday said he had been away from the limelight in the past few years due to “personal issues” that have seen him temporarily shelve his music career.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

Sniper Storm, who was part of the emerging Zimdancehall movement alongside Winky D, said his rise to fame was cut short by financial woes.

The musician told NewsDay yesterday that the last four years have not been kind to him and of late, he had been trying to catch up with music.

“I have been taking a back seat for the past three to four years because I have been attending to some serious personal problems that took my efforts away from my work,” he said.

“It just came to a point where I had to drop everything and start focusing on those personal issues so when I then got back to music, the game had changed, hence, we are trying to keep up, you know.”

The Luv Yemusoja hit-maker added that financial constraints have been a major drawback.

“Finances have been a problem, we are at a level where it now takes much more for one to be everywhere and be seen everywhere than it used to be back in the day, so we are still trying to get a grip on our finances and see how we can work around that so that we can give the people the music,” he said.

Sniper said he has been trying to bring a new feel to his music to match the trending sounds, starting off with his recent album released last year in December.

“Zimdancehall is no longer the real thing. We might even call it Afro-pop because artistes are fusing all genres thereby diluting the essence of the genre. However, it’s making artistes rise to the top and it’s marketing them well, so I have since adopted the tactic with my new album which has a fusion of gospel, Afro-pop and

zimdancehall,” he said.