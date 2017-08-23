Mutodi’s bail hearing today

ZANU PF activist and musician Energy Mutodi is today expected to launch a fresh bail bid at the High Court after languishing in remand prison for the past two weeks over allegations of undermining President Robert Mugabe’s authority in a Facebook post.

BY CHARLES LAITON

The hearing was initially scheduled to be held yesterday, but was rolled over to today to allow the State to prepare its response to Mutodi’s defence.

Mutodi’s lawyer, Taona Nyamakura, consented to the State’s request before High Court judge Justice Jester Helena Charehwa rolled over the matter to today.

On Wednesday last week, Mutodi filed an affidavit defending his Facebook post claiming the social media post was based on his constitutional right to freedom of expression.

Mutodi (39) faces an additional charge of causing disaffection among members of the defence forces after he posted a message on his Facebook wall suggesting that Zimbabwe risked a coup “if the thorny succession issue” was not resolved amicably.

In his affidavit filed alongside his application for bail, Mutodi defended his commentary on Facebook, arguing it was based on Mugabe’s speech and did not warrant any criminal charges to be laid against him.

Through his lawyers, Mutodi said he had since given notice to the State that he would challenge f his arrest at the next remand date on the basis that his Facebook article, read as a whole, does not disclose an offence.

Two weeks ago, Harare provincial magistrate Elisha Singano denied him bail, saying the State was justified in keeping him in remand prison.

But in his submission, Mutodi said Singano erred and misdirected himself by denying him bail for no compelling reasons.