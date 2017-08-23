Former MDC-T MP to contest on PDP ticket

FORMER Mpopoma-Pelandaba MDC-T legislator, Bekithemba Nyathi, has been elected as People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the same constituency in preparation for the 2018 elections.

BY MTHANDAZO NYONI

Nyathi was introduced by the party’s deputy president, Kucaca Phulu, at a rally at Mabutweni Hall in Bulawayo yesterday.

Phulu said it was part of the party’s election strategy to have shadow MPs and councillors in every district and ward, respectively.

He said the Mpopoma-Pelandaba constituency was key to the party and not negotiable in the current coalition agreement, as it was “donated” to Zanu PF by MDC-T, “hence, they can’t have a claim to it now”.

In his acceptance speech, Nyathi said he has unfinished business in the constituency and promised to continue from where he had left.

“We have unfinished programmes that we left in the Mpopomo-Pelandaba constituency,” he said.

“People there have been left as orphans for a long time and its time they get a leadership that they can identify with.

“We embrace the coalition discourse currently underway, but we expect a coalition that will respect people’s views.”

Nyathi said the constituency has been neglected since the 2013 elections and the current legislator was failing to even set up a constituency office.

Mpopoma-Pelandaba constituency is currently represented in the august House by Zanu PF’s Joseph Tshuma.

The rally was attended by PDP deputy chairperson, Patrick Thaba Moyo, national members and shadow MPs who included Matson Hlalo and Prince Dube of Emakhandeni-Entumbane constituency.