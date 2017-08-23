DeMbare seek How Mine revenge

HARARE football giants Dynamos will be seeking revenge when they make the trip to How Mine for a potentially-explosive Castle Lager Premiership match tomorrow.

DeMbare still have sad memories of their last meeting with How Mine in Harare when Toto Banda’s headed goal made the difference.

But Lloyd Mutasa’s men have since hit a purple patch with their only dent in their last five matches being the 3-1 defeat to FC Platinum.

They sit in fourth place with 39 points from 19 matches, six adrift of leaders Chicken Inn.

That good run has brought back their confidence as the championship race enters the decisive phase.

Team manager Richard Chihoro yesterday said they were looking to avenge the loss they suffered against the gold miners.

“A lot of things have changed since that defeat. The team has gelled and everyone is hungry and looking forward to this match,” he said. “We are saying if they could beat us here, we can also beat them in their backyard. That is the mentality as we approach this game.”

However, Dynamos will be without skipper Ocean Mushure, who is suspended after picking up yellow cards in matches against FC Platinum, Ngezi Platinum and Hwange.

Mushure, who is now operating a as left-sided midfielder, has scored in each of the last three games the Glamour Boys have played.

He found the target in the 2-1 victory over Triangle and scored against Black Rhinos before netting in the 2-0 defeat of Hwange in their last league match.

Apart from Mushure, Dynamos will also miss Carlos Rusere and Mussa Madhiri, who are still on the treatment table.