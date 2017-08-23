AUC delegation jets in for book project

A DELEGATION from the African Union Commission (AUC) is expected in the country today on a familiarisation tour to check progress regarding the implementation of what could be Africa’s ultimate reference book of facts, The African Factbook project.

BY ARTS REPORTER

The project of The African Factbook, which shall contain useful facts about Africa and its people for purposes of information dissemination, education, entertainment, reference, statistics and documentation is being implemented by the Book of African Records on the strength of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Africa Union.

Book of African Records founder and chief executive officer, Kwame Tapiwa Muzawazi, said the objective of the MoU was to facilitate collaboration in the production of The African Factbook.

“We are in this partnership to work collaboratively through research and locally produced knowledge that is relevant and supportive of the African narrative and enhances Africa’s influence and position on African and global issues. So the visit by the AU is a routine exercise to ensure the trains are running on time,” he said.

He said the first edition of The African Factbook would be launched next year to rival the CIA World Factbook, the New York Times Almanac and the Whitaker’s Almanack, among other common reference publications.”

Muzawazi said the project is expected to create employment for 300 people and will be headquartered in Zimbabwe, with eight regional bureaus across the world.

Book of African Records is a research and educational institution that collects, collates, authenticates and promotes African facts, records and information.

Muzawazi, a Zimbabwean-born academic, explorer and diplomat, rose to fame when he broke the Guinness Book of World Records for the longest lecture delivered in 2009. The 128-hour lecture was delivered at Jagiellonian University. Muzawazi spoke about the youth of Africa being the part of the present developmental and not the future.