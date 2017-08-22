Samanyika hip-hop festival a success

THE third edition of the Samanyika Hip-hop festival presented upcoming artistes with a rare opportunity to get the much-needed exposure, after performing before a huge crowd in Mutare at the weekend.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Golden Peacock Villa hotel hosted the first event on Friday while the second was held at Courtauld Theatre the day after.

A massive turnout was witnessed at Villa Hotel with students from Africa University forming part of the crowd.

Zimbabwe Hip-hop awards founder, Adrian “Beef” Harrison said he was impressed with the talent exhibited, citing the Fourbeat family from Mutare and Kidpsycho from Rusape.

“There is real talent. I am impressed with the level of talent here. We need to support these artistes to fully realise their potential. The future is bright. More support from sponsors is needed to push the culture forward,” he said.

“We really want to push this forward because art is a stepping stone, moving forward to the Promised Land. Local artistes were afforded exposure through the presence of hip-hop fanatics.”

He expressed gratitude to all those who supported the event, adding that they were looking forward to more shows in the future. He urged corporates to support the endeavour.

DJ Alvin of Mutare was impressive on the wheels, keeping his audience on their feet.

Golden Peacock entertainment manager, Willard Madhombiro said they will continue to support the music industry.

“We are going to continue supporting the music industry. It’s part of our social responsibility (programme). I was impressed with the level of talent during the festival,” he said.