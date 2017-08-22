Muhomba eyes international audience

EMERGING gospel diva Patience Muhomba has set her sights on an international audience with her second album, Ngaavongwe Jesu Vol 2, which bears four songs done in Setswana.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

The musician, known for the title track Ngaavongwe Jesu off her debut album Ngaavongwe Jesu Vol 1, also engaged Botswana’s upcoming songstress Neo Mothobi.

Speaking after a scintillating live performance during Togarepi Chivaviro’s Maranatha DVD album launch in Harare recently, the 29-year-old artiste said they had to record the album in Botswana since her music is international.

“My music is international and we are ministering to all nations. Botswana has just become the first, but we will be engaging vocals from various languages and nations,” she said.

“Neo (Mothobi) is my personal friend from Botswana. She is a talented upcoming artiste. She is in one of our projects and we aim to spread the gospel to a number of nations. That is our mission. This is why we had to record the album in Botswana.”

The six-track album contains songs in Setswana such as Hayo Mathatha, Uthembekile Jesu, Modimo Reboka Wena and Kebatla Jeso, while tracks Bless Me Saviour and My Healer are also part of the album.

Muhomba and her husband minister at Assemblies Pentecostal Methodist Church.

She launched her music ministry at a tender age and recorded her debut album in 2014.