A security incident report has shed new light on the chaotic events that unfolded as Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe went on a rampage at a luxury hotel in Johannesburg.

Mugabe’s violent attack on guests and staff at the Capital 20 West in Sandton caused a diplomatic crisis – and outrage in South Africa – but she was granted diplomatic immunity and allowed to leave the country without being prosecuted.

TimesLIVE has seen an official report about the incident‚ compiled by Aragon Security‚ whose officers responded to the scene last Sunday.

It reveals the scale of the rampage‚ directed at her own sons‚ their friends and guests‚ how hotel staff‚ security‚ armed response‚ police and a security company task team were summoned to deal with the chaos.