AMHVoices: Caps United still need to strengthen

In response to Chungwa’s double platinum: Well done, Caps United “The Green Machine”, for thumping the Mhondoro-based Ngezi Platinum after a scintillating performance in a Premier Soccer League match on Sunday.

Nacido Rico,Our Reader

To the losers (Ngezi Platinum), I say tough luck. Still, however, Caps United should not stop looking for better players to strengthen all their departments as some players seem to be losing touch.

I must admit that Caps United goalkeeper Jorum Muchambo is not that good and with the other option, Edmore “Zikeeper” Sibanda, injured, we should not be surprised to see Kepekepe conceding plenty of goals here and there. So, I would like to urge the team’s technical department to take this matter seriously so that we can challenge for the league championship again.

Strike the iron while it’s still hot and find good players.