AMHVoices: We cannot afford another term under Grace govt

There is no doubt First Lady Grace Mugabe is ruling the country. The 52-year-old Grace has increasingly become too powerful. Her decisions have carried more weight at times than those of the Vice-Presidents. The way she berated Presidential spokesperson George Charamba at a youth interface rally in Chinhoyi recently proves beyond reasonable doubt that she is in charge.

By Kennedy Kaitano,Our Reader

Grace’s latest ambition is to build Robert Gabriel Mugabe University at her farm in Mazowe.

A few weeks ago Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo told a Press conference that Cabinet had approved the construction of the $1 billion Robert Gabriel Mugabe University.

So what more evidence do we need that Grace is running the country? President Robert Mugabe and Grace will be the trustees of that university to be built through the taxpayers’ money.

The 93-year-old Mugabe confessed at a Zanu PF rally that his wife Grace controls him. And Grace enjoys that and has told the world that Mugabe will rule Zimbabwe until he dies and even from the grave.

She knows that gives her the opportunity to continue ruling us as she is already doing, and in the process continue to splash on herself the country’s wealth buying more houses in South Africa or Asia, sending her children who are over 18 years to universities outside the country, booking them in expensive hotels and making private foreign trips with over 10 personal aides at the expense of the taxpayers.

There are better things to spend national resources on rather than build a university in an area that already has two universities, namely Bindura University of Science Education and Ezekiel Gutu University, which is now operational.

Let us not allow Grace another opportunity to rule us for another five years.

We should all register to vote in our numbers to remove her proxy Robert Mugabe. It is no secret that the genuine war veterans will vote against Mugabe.