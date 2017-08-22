10 perish in Murewa accident

TEN people died, while 13 others were injured yesterday, when two commuter omnibuses collided just before Musami Cross business centre along the Harare-Nyamapanda Highway.
Of the 10, four died on the spot, while the other six died on admission to Parirenyatwa and Musami hospitals, where they had been taken to.
BY OWN CORRESPONDENT
Police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba confirmed the accident and warned public transport drivers to exercise caution.
A witness said the driver of a Harare-bound kombi encroached into the opposite lane, as he attempted to overtake, resulting in a head-on collision, which severely damaged both
vehicles.
Of the injured, eight were taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, three to Murewa District Hospital and two to Musami Mission Hospital.
Meanwhile, names of the deceased are being withheld until their next of kin have been informed.
Guys Government should do something about omnibuses
ages and discipline
that human error
Does it care?
Get injured in accidents and yu realise kuti mudzimu wakurasa. Mari yaunobuda hama yangu ndokunge iripo pasina ma one. If gvt cares it should have introduced a fund through zinara to give preferential treatment to all victims. We have people on wheel chairs who could be walking, dead people who could have survived. Does our gvt care at all when they get treatment outside isu tichiyaura like this?