10 perish in Murewa accident

TEN people died, while 13 others were injured yesterday, when two commuter omnibuses collided just before Musami Cross business centre along the Harare-Nyamapanda Highway.

Of the 10, four died on the spot, while the other six died on admission to Parirenyatwa and Musami hospitals, where they had been taken to.

Police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba confirmed the accident and warned public transport drivers to exercise caution.

A witness said the driver of a Harare-bound kombi encroached into the opposite lane, as he attempted to overtake, resulting in a head-on collision, which severely damaged both

vehicles.

Of the injured, eight were taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, three to Murewa District Hospital and two to Musami Mission Hospital.

Meanwhile, names of the deceased are being withheld until their next of kin have been informed.