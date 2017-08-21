ZPC Kariba adds to Shabanie’s woes

SHABANIE MINE . . . . . 0

ZPC KARIBA . . . . . (1) 1

ZPC Kariba made it two out of two with another win yesterday, beating Shabanie Mine at Maglas Stadium in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter, to pile more misery to the struggling home side.

BY MUKUDZEI CHINGWERE

A first half strike from Talent Chamboko was enough for the visitors — who beat Highlanders in their last league match — to pocket all the points.

The result means the Chinda Boys will have to deal with the unwanted relegation dog fight.

And their supporters made their anger felt when they verbally assaulted the team’s technical department, which had to be escorted back to the dressing room.

From their groans, it appears the fans want former coach Luke Masomere, who is in football exile, to return and take over.

Losing coach Takesure Chiragwi hinted on leaving his job at the cash-strapped asbestos miners.

“Results are my responsibility as a coach. I am worried as a coach and I have to look if I am doing a good job for the club. I will have to sit down and reconsider my position.

If results are not coming, you have to sit down and think,” he said.

“There are lot of things which are happening behind the scenes. The club is more important than me and I have to reconsider my position. I did not talk about quitting.”

Winning coach Sunday Chidzambwa hailed his opponents for a good game.

“It was a difficult game of football. Shabanie Mine played well and it was good we managed to take three points back home,” he said.

“The guys have picked up and we are on the right track, but we can not talk of the league title now. There is a huge point difference between us and the top teams, so we have to take each game as it comes.”

The match was evenly balanced in the opening stages, but the visitors later wrested control of the match.

Chamboko capitalised from a somewhat lapse in concentration from the Chinda Boys, when he scored in added time of the opening half.

The visitors never looked like relinquishing their lead after breather. Raphael Manuvire beat the keeper again in the 72nd minute, but a second goal was averted when his effort crashed against the woodwork.

Trevor Ajana was impressive for Shabanie Mine, but his efforts were in vain, as the ZPC Kariba claimed an important victory.