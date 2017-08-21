Junior tennis stars set for ITF tourney

Rising tennis stars Tinaye Badza, Takura Muhwandagara and Mengezi Sibanda have begun preparations for the crucial ITF CAT (12 and under)team event to be held in Morocco next month.

By Freeman Makopa

The tournament is scheduled to run from September 9 to 18.

Tennis Zimbabwe (TZ) administrator Cliff Nhokwara is hopeful that the youngsters will do well at the tournament.

“Our players have the chance to outclass their opponents given the fact that they have been training hard,” he said.

“Mehluli won two out of the three ITF juniors we hosted. He was in all the finals, so having him as part of the team means a lot.

“I’m positive everything will be polished up by the time we leave for the event. We have the talent and potential. It’s good team that I believe will do us proud.”

TZ president Martin Lock has expressed satisfaction over the selected Davis cup team.

“All I can say is I’m happy for the selected youngsters since we are developing young talent. I’m happy to say I have just returned from the ITF AGM in Hi Chi Minh City, Vietnam, where I represented Zimbabwe in my capacity as president,” he said.

“There were 118-member countries in attendance. The ITF are very supportive of the progress being made in Zimbabwe tennis.”

Lock said the ITF had pledged their support next year for Zimbabwe’s 3 Futures, for five junior ITF tournaments, which supply equipment and funding for training and development of new players together with training and upgrading coaches and officials.

The Zimbabwe Davis cup team were promoted to Euro/Africa Group 2.