City’s confidence coming back: Beefy

AFTER picking seven points in the last four matches, Harare City coach Philani “Beefy” Ncube believes the team’s confidence is coming back and does not see the Sunshine City Boys being relegated from the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League at the end of the season.

BY HENRY MHARA

Beefy was appointed coach of the team just a few months into the season to steady the ship that was sinking fast, and commendably, he has managed to do just that.

He took over a team that was struggling and low in confidence, with just one win in nine matches and deep in relegation danger.

Beefy has managed five wins, including a massive 3-2 triumph over champions Caps United, victories that have steered the well-sponsored side back to safety.

“The mission and the objective is to survive relegation. We are gradually leapfrogging the other teams and, hence, we will survive at the end of the season,” he said.

“One thing for sure, you have to instil discipline, bring back the confidence and make the players believe in themselves. Those are the three things I worked on, and gradually, they now understand the way I want them to play.”

While Beefy has been talking about surviving relegation as the key objective on public forums, behind the scenes, sources told this newspaper that the club’s executive would want more than just surviving the chop.

Harare City lost to Bulawayo City on Saturday, conceding an Ishmael Wadi-headed goal with almost the last kick of the match.

The defeat ended a three-match unbeaten run, which included wins over Caps United and Shabanie Mine that sandwiched a laudable draw away at Highlanders.

Harare City are 11th position on the log standings, with 25 points, and three places clear of the relegation zone.

Their next league encounter is a trip away to ZPC Kariba, which promises to be a tough match.

Beefy would be hoping that chief striker Jerry Chipangura, who missed the trip to Bulawayo because of injury, would have recovered.