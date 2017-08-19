Zim needs hope: Tsvangirai

POLITICAL leaders and the church should preach a message of hope for the millions of suffering Zimbabweans ahead of the watershed 2018 general elections, MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai has said.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

Addressing thousands of Methodist Church in Zimbabwe congregants gathered at the National Sports Stadium to celebrate 40 years of the autonomy of the church yesterday, Tsvangirai said hope and faith should not be lost.

“As leaders, from politicians and our bishops here and other churches, we must inspire hope to the people and not despair because our people have been visited upon with a lot of despair and we need to inspire our people that there is hope,” he said.

Amid applause from congregants who formed a sea of red as if they had come for an MDC-T rally, Tsvangirai said Zimbabwe was facing a national crisis which could only be ended during the forthcoming general elections, with voters making a choice between “evil and God.”

“We are meeting here when the nation is facing a serious national crisis. We all know how we are living in our homes, the poverty facing our children. I know we are all crying. Let’s pray to God so that He can have mercy on us,” he said.

“God should help us deal with the national crisis which we have. We are also here as we face the 2018 elections that are before us. The nation needs redemption as we face these elections. For us to be redeemed, we must make a choice, a choice, a challenge we all have, that is the choice between God and evil.”

Accompanied by his wife Elizabeth and deputy chairperson Morgen Komichi, Tsvangirai, in a five-minute speech, said without hope, Zimbabwe would never be redeemed.

“As we go to these elections in terms of your theme, we need peace, we need justice and without that peace and justice, there is no way we can have freedom for the people,” he said.