You’re alive in Christ

THE finished or accomplished works of Jesus brought us into God. Confessing and accepting Jesus delivers us from the dominion of Satan to the salvation and Lordship of Jesus.

Jesus Christ is the vehicle for this redemption as He declares in John 14:6, “Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.”

DEVOTION: Erasmus Makarimayi

At salvation, you’re successfully carried inside Him to God’s Kingdom. Salvation safely brings us through to God in Christ Jesus. He obtained eternal redemption for us which is offered by grace. When Christ arose from the dead and presented His own blood before the Father, and it was accepted, our redemption was a settled thing.

He then sat down at the right hand of the Majesty on High. When He sat down, Satan had been defeated. Everything that Justice had demanded had been accomplished.

The Bible calls Jesus the second and last Adam who came to correct the wrongs or transgressions of the first Adam. You understand that humanity’s basic need was righteousness, the ability to stand in the Father’s presence without the sense of guilt or inferiority. Jesus is the Way of Righteousness by grace through faith and not works.

It’s not our effort. Jesus ushered in the new covenant to do away with the first covenant. Hebrews 10:9 declares so, “Then said he, Lo, I come to do thy will, O God. He taketh away the first, that he may establish the second.” The new covenant ushers in a higher level of relating with God than the old covenant.

Intermediaries were required under the old covenant, but the new covenant has made us insiders and children not servants. We approach God for ourselves in the name of Jesus. God is our Origin, Creator and Maker and we relate with Him in love. We’re children and God is our Father; it’s a family relationship.

The blood of Jesus opened the way for us to come before God and equally important for God to come into us. The New Testament introduces the In Christ reality which is a post-resurrection truth. Around 130 times this is recorded in the Bible as in Him, in Christ or such references.

Acts 17:28 records, “For in him we live, and move, and have our being; as certain also of your own poets have said, For we are also his offspring.” Believers are in Christ. They emanate from and subsist in Him. In Him they live. He’s our source and origin. Christ Jesus is our existence and essence. He’s our very nature and fabric. Colossians 3:4 puts it thus, “When Christ, who is our life, shall appear, then shall ye also appear with him in glory.”

Christ is our life. Outside Christ we’re dead. Since He’s our life and we’re in Him, He’s our supply and provision. We’re His children and we don’t fend for ourselves but receive with gratitude and thanksgiving. Jesus teaches us in John 3:16, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”

We don’t perish but we have everlasting life. This life is abundant. We’re not scavengers, wanderers and beggars. Receiving the life of Jesus provides higher life according to His Words in John 10:10, “The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy: I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly.”

Through knowledge, restoration is enforceable. Believers have a divine right to life in this present age and the age to come. This is simply a matter of knowledge and not works.

I always emphasise in this column that Christianity is believing, accepting and celebrating what Jesus Christ did. The Gospel of Christ is this Good News or Glad Tidings.

We live, ie we’re productive, fruitful and progressive in Him and we’re eternally alive. What we lay our hands on prevails and where we set our feet on, brings out abundant harvest. Our divine inspired and orchestrated aspirations don’t miscarry. In Him we move.

Believers don’t lead stagnant but progressive lives. We’re not stuck. Total failures before salvation can return to school and come out with flying colours. Broken families are mended. Businesses start to recover and grow.

Visions and destinies are revived. Our being is Christ. Therefore, miracles are common to us. Supernatural supply comes through because we’re beyond human being but “Christ-being.” Success is our portion.

Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge. You’re going somewhere.

All Bible quotations are from the King James Version unless otherwise stated.

Feedback: pastor@newgatechapel.org

Fellowship with Pastor Makarimayi on Facebook and on www.twitter.com/PEMAKARIMAYI. Telephone +263 712 332 632