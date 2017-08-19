Trial postponed as killer truck driver falls ill

CONTINUATION in the trial of the driver of a South African-registered haulage truck, which sideswiped a Johannesburg-bound Proliner bus, killing 31 people on the spot and leaving 40 others injured near Chaka business centre along the Harare-Masvingo Highway, was yesterday postponed to next Thursday after the accused appeared in the dock ill.

By Stephen Chadenga

Regis Mangwari looked pale and could hardly stand when he appeared before Mvuma magistrate Tayengwa Chibanda.

Chibanda postponed continuation of trial to August 24 to enable to accused to get medical attention at Hwahwa Prison.

Mangwari is facing 31 counts of culpable homicide and negligent driving, but denies the charges, alleging the truck’s steering wheel locked, resulting in the accident.

The last witness from South Africa is expected to give evidence on the truck’s tracking system when the trial commences next week.

Allegations against Mangwari are that he was speeding at the time of the horrific accident.

Both vehicles went up in flames on impact, resulting in some of the victims being burnt to ashes.

The State alleges that on April 5, Mangwari, on approaching the 218km peg along the Harare-Masvingo Road, lost control of his tyre-laden vehicle and sideswiped the bus, killing 31 people on the spot.

Bernard Nyoni is prosecuting the case.