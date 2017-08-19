Econet avails credit scheme for civil servants

Mobile telecommunications market leader Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has announced a huge credit scheme that will empower civil servants and all eligible government employees to get new smart phones without paying deposit, and then pay as little as $12 per month.

BY BUSINESS REPORTER

The scheme will benefit teachers, nurses, doctors and members of the uniformed forces — police army, air force and members of the prison services — as well as all employees of the government.

“We are excited to launch this scheme and to make smart phones available to our civil servants upfront, so that they can then pay very, very affordable monthly instalments when they already own the device,” Fayaz King, Econet’s chief operating officer, said.

“We are delighted to extend this offer to all civil servants and believe it will be great value for money for them as the festive season beckons.”

Econet is in the process of upgrading its entire network to 100% 3G coverage by the end of the year.

Announcing the launch of the civil service device scheme, King said Econet had partnered with local smart device companies Gtel and Astro to sell the data-capable devices to civil servants, and — for their convenience — make pay their monthly installations directly through the Salary Service Bureau.

“We have partnered with local device companies to offer this service, and we are also working with the Salaries Service Bureau to ensure participating civil servants have a hassle-free method of settling their monthly instalments” King said.

Econet chief marketing officer Navdeep Kapur said the civil service credit scheme would make data-capable devices available to all civil servants at affordable prices, and enable government employees to enjoy high data speeds to be able to access popular data applications such as WhatsApp and Facebook.

“They will also enjoy the convenience of accessing a variety of Econet apps such as the ‘My Econet App’ which puts several Econet services like checking one’s balance, airtime top-up or buying data bundles, accessing self-care services and finding where Econet outlets are located,” Kapur said.

He said the monthly payments for voice, data and SMS services would start from as low $12 up to $32, depending on a customer’s chosen package.