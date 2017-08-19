‘Baba Jukwa’ back to haunt Zanu PF

FORMER Sunday Mail editor Edmund Kudzayi, who was once a suspect behind the Baba Jukwa character, is back to haunt Zanu PF after it emerged that he could have been behind the video presented against Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa during a politburo meeting.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

Kudzayi caused the politburo video titled Mnangagwa Succession Plot Expose by Jonathan Moyo — Zanu PF Politburo Meeting, to be pulled down from social media site YouTube over alleged copyright infringement.

The video which was put up by 1stTV was pulled down after Kudzayi through his Digital Assets (Private)) Limited claimed it had property rights over the production.

“Your video has been taken down. A claimant sent us a legal notice about their copyrighted content in your video. As a result, your video has been removed from YouTube,” part of a notice on YouTube read.

Kudzayi said the characters involved in the politburo plot were dangerous and he could, therefore, not comment on his involvement or lack of it in the making of the video.

“The people you are dealing with are very dangerous and I really can’t comment on that matter, leave me out of it,” he said.

Most of the video which claims to expose evidence against Mnangagwa’s plot to capture State institutions and eventually overthrow President Robert Mugabe, then takeover power, has consistent voice-overs reportedly by Kudzayi.

On his official Twitter account, Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo had warned 1stTV against posting the video, saying it was stolen property.

“This is stolen material to which you or 1stTV have no right to possess, let alone broadcast in any way or manner whatsoever!” he tweetted before Kudzayi claimed ownership.

Kudzayi was dragged to the courts over allegations that he was the character behind Baba Jukwa, using the faceless character to undermine the ruling party and government. He was, however, acquitted.