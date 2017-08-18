Weekend Outing

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Gulez Beer Garden, Kwekwe

RESIDENTS in Kwekwe and surrounding areas will be in for a treat tomorrow at Gulez Beer Garden as it will reverberate to different sounds of music as it hosts the Chibuku Road to Fame Midlands provincial finals. Several groups will take turns to entertain revellers as they fight for honours to book the ticket to represent the province at this year’s national finals of the competition set for September 30 at Glamis Arena in Harare. At the finals, ultimate winners will clinch the main prize of $7 000 and a recording contract, with the first and third runners-up pocketing $5 000 and $3 000, respectively. The Chibuku Road to Fame music talent showcase is one of the longest-running grassroots talent identification initiatives in the country, sponsored by Delta Beverages, through their Chibuku brand, in partnership with the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe.

The Indian House, Harare

The Indian House in Harare tomorrow hosts the opening reception of the second edition of the India in the Sunshine City Festival. The festival that roared to life on Wednesday is aimed at showcasing Indian culture while promoting collaborations between Indian and Zimbabwean cultures. The fiesta, an artful exhibition of music and dance, theatre and capturing significant milestones in Indian cinema since the 1940s, will run until September 30.

Reps Theatre

The ongoing auditions for the annual DreamStar Zimbabwe talent show come to Harare this weekend with the first round of the auditions commencing today until Sunday at Reps Theatre in Belgravia. The talent show is an entertainment platform established by the Chinese Federation of Zimbabwe and Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation that seeks to empower local talented youths who are in the arts and culture to help them move from the backstage to the official stage.

The Jam Tree

Singer and saxophonist Vee Mukarati tomorrow launches his second nine-track album titled Nyamavhuvhu Night Sounds at The Jam Tree located at number 40 Bargate Road, Mount Pleasant in Harare. At the launch, Mukarati will share the stage with sensational hip hop ensemble, The Monkey Nuts and James Honey.

Robert Mugabe Square

The Ministry of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services tonight hosts 2017 Heroes Gala featuring several local artistes who will take turns to serenades merrymakers at Robert Mugabe Square in Harare

Njelele Art Station

Njelele Arts Station located at 131 Kaguvi Street in Harare today hosts a two-day research, performance and exhibition project, Around Which The Universe Revolves, that brings together visual artists, urbanists, photographers, performers and theorists to investigate the interrelations of space and time, memory, architecture and urban planning through Henri Lefebvre’s concept of Rhythmanalysis. Among the artistes who will showcase their works are Gotta Depri, Monika Gintersdorfer, Hauke Heumann, Masimba Hwati, Knut Klaßen, Nancy Mteki, Lucia Nhamo, Gareth Nyandoro, Lloyd Nyikadzino and Tinofireyi Zhou

Zebra Village

Sungura musician Peter “Young Igwe” Moyo on Sunday will be in a stage romance with raunchy dancer Beverly Sibanda as they take turns to entertain merrymakers at Zebra Village in Mbare. The show doubles as part of Moyo’s birthday celebrations.

Extra Mile Leisure Centre

Afro-jazz musician Ashton Tapiwa Nyahora, popularly known as Mbeu on the showbiz circuit, backed by his Mhodzi Tribe tomorrow entertains patrons Extra Mile Leisure Centre in Harare.

Kulez Bar

Popular dancer Beverly Sibanda and her dancing queens, Sexy Angels tonight entertain patrons at Kulez Bar in Harare. Tomorrow they take their act to Kudu Sports Bar in Queensdale before rounding off their weekend performances at Zebra Village in Mbare alongside sungura musician Peter Moyo.

Golden Peacock Villa Hotel, Mutare

An array of both upcoming and seasoned hip-hop artistes will today and tomorrow take turns to entertain revellers at the third edition of the Samanyika Hip-hop Festival at Golden Peacock Villa Hotel and Courtauld Theatre respectively in Mutare. Some of the artistes who are expected to perform at the festival are Briss Mbada, Finhu Gang, Flot boi, Reflexion Dance Crew, Flexxo, Tricky J, Conrad, Scip Mulla, DJ sylez and DJ Snash, among others.

Hillside Dams, Bulawayo

Poetess, actress and singer Lady Tshawe tonight will serenade revellers at a poetry and live music session show dubbed Revelations of You set for Hillside Dams in Bulawayo. At the show, Lady Tshawe will share the stage with So Profound and Delukes among others.