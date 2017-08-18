Pfumbidzai denies rift with Chitembwe

CAPS United left-back Ronald Pfumbidzai has denied any rift between himself and coach Lloyd Chitembwe following an incident where he seemed to have had an exchange with the latter just before he was substituted in their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against FC Platinum on Wednesday.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

Pfumbidzai denied he ever exchanged any harsh words with the coach and said all was well between the two of them.

“I was speaking with some other people, not the coach. I never exchanged any harsh words with my coach. We enjoy a very good working relationship,” he said.

Pfumbidzai also seemed to have had a bust-up with team captain Hardlife Zvirekwi over an instruction that had been given by the coach.

It is said Zvirekwi believed Pfumbidzai was not following instructions, as he was set to leave for South Africa soon.

The Caps United defender was substituted after the incident and was replaced by Cabby Kamhapa.

He appeared to be angry as he walked away briskly and disappeared into the dressing room without shaking hands with the coaches as is the norm.

Pfumbizai is set to leave for South Africa any time soon after impressing Bloemfontein Celtic.

The player spent nearly a week at the club, where he was assessed after attracting interest during Caps United’s campaign in the Caf Champions League, where they reached the group phase for the first time in their history.

Negotiations between Caps United and the South African club have been ongoing and reports yesterday suggested the deal was almost done and what was only left was to tie loose ends.

The Green Machine have also lost Ronald “Rooney” Chitiyo to Tunisian club Sfax, while Abbas Amidu could also be leaving as well after attracting offers from a number of clubs.

The Harare giants displayed a gutsy performance on Wednesday to overcome a battling FC Platinum 2-1 in a Premiership match at Rufaro Stadium.

The victory saw them collecting seven points in their last three matches after sluggish performances since their return from the African Champions League.

The victory against the title contenders gave them reason to believe that they can bounce back from the mess and mount a serious challenge on the championship.