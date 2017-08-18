Ncube to launch pop-up comedy clubs

TOP comedian Carl Joshua Ncube is set to launch pop-up comedy clubs in Harare, Bulawayo and Victoria Falls between September 11 and October 11 as part of efforts to facilitate the growth of comics in areas where their fans are populated.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

“A pop-up comedy club is a simulation over a period of time of what having comedy clubs looks like in Zimbabwe,” Ncube said.

“As you know, Africa only has five dedicated comedy clubs and all of them are in South Africa. That is why the South African comedy circuit is growing and continues to nurture more talent and attract international stand-up comedy shows,” he said.

He said international comedians were attracted to comedy clubs, hence, the initiative would see comics growing their comedy and fan base in a more intimate setting.

The initiative will have themed nights in three clubs across Zimbabwe, with seven different types of comedy shows: open mics, games night, new material night, karaoke, Carl’s Saturday Nights, Carl Joshua Ncube Presents and Explicit Adult Comedy.

The comedian said the clubs would also serve as a place to try new material for well-known comedians.

“Contrary to popular belief, comedians aren’t just blurting out things from their heads. Most material is written and practised, hence, established comedians need a place to test out material and new material nights are so important to do this. There are some amazing gems that come from such a night and it is certainly worth attending a few to see how a joke develops and gets better over time,” Ncube said.

A few shows will be free of charge, while others will be commercial, with fans parting with $5 upon entry.