Comedians feast on Mugabe’s domestic crisis

BULAWAYO — Umahlekisa Comedy Club members, Mandla da Comedian and Miss Dee, on Wednesday night took turns to entertain revellers at Pub Lagondola’s comedy and poetry session drawing inspiration from First Lady Grace Mugabe’s assault case against a South African model, Gabriella Engels.

BY SINDISO DUBE

The poets also culled material from the incident during which Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa was hospitalised after suspected food poisoning at a Zanu PF youth interface rally in Gwanda.

Imitating Mugabe’s voice, Mandla said he was worried they would have to pay compensation with land after Grace assaulted their future daughter in-law, adding that ice cream was likely to become the second largest killer after HIV-related illnesses.

The 20-year-old Engels opened a case with the police on Monday afternoon alleging she was assaulted by Grace at Capital 20 West Hotel in Sandton on Sunday night where she was in the company of the First Family’s sons, Robert (Jr) and Chatunga. She sustained gashes on her forehead and scalp.

Government officials who attended the rally are said to have been provided ice-cream from the First Family’s Alpha and Omega Dairy.

Miss Dee poked fun at pot-bellied men in the audience, suggesting that getting pregnant (pot-bellies) was a sign of weakness, while the likes of Mugabe had iron-fisted wives who had no problem beating or insulting both women and men like Mugabe’s spokesperson George Charamba.

Grace had in Chinhoyi publicly dressed down Charamba, accusing him of using the State media to abuse government officials through his vitriolic column — the Other Side with Nathaniel Manheru — which was eventually discontinued by The Herald.